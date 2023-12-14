Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mobile County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Mobile County, Alabama today? We've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mobile County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cottage Hill Christian Academy at Theodore High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Theodore, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Robertsdale High School at Satsuma High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Satsuma, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Murphy High School at Vigor High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Prichard, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saraland High School at Foley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Foley, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alma Bryant High School at Chickasaw High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Chickasaw, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
