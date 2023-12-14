Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Marion County, Alabama. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Marion County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Pittsburg High School at North Jackson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Stevenson, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brilliant High School at Hubbertville School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Fayette, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marion County High School at Lynn High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Lynn, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
