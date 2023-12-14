The No. 22 Wisconsin Badgers (7-3) aim to build on a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-6) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Jacksonville State vs. Wisconsin Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
  • TV: Big Ten Network
Jacksonville State Stats Insights

  • The Gamecocks' 43.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Badgers have allowed to their opponents.
  • This season, Jacksonville State has a 2-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46% from the field.
  • The Gamecocks are the 170th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Badgers sit at 94th.
  • The Gamecocks average just 0.8 more points per game (67.4) than the Badgers give up to opponents (66.6).
  • Jacksonville State is 4-1 when it scores more than 66.6 points.

Jacksonville State Home & Away Comparison

  • Jacksonville State scores 69.6 points per game at home, and 64.8 away.
  • In 2023-24 the Gamecocks are allowing seven fewer points per game at home (58) than away (65).
  • Beyond the arc, Jacksonville State knocks down more treys away (5.5 per game) than at home (5), and makes a higher percentage away (31%) than at home (28.4%).

Jacksonville State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/30/2023 South Alabama W 70-52 Pete Mathews Coliseum
12/3/2023 East Tennessee State L 61-59 Pete Mathews Coliseum
12/8/2023 UIC L 55-49 Pete Mathews Coliseum
12/14/2023 @ Wisconsin - Kohl Center
12/18/2023 @ Tarleton State - Wisdom Gym
12/21/2023 @ Little Rock - Jack Stephens Center

