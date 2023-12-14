How to Watch Jacksonville State vs. Wisconsin on TV or Live Stream - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 22 Wisconsin Badgers (7-3) aim to build on a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-6) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Jacksonville State vs. Wisconsin Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Jacksonville State Stats Insights
- The Gamecocks' 43.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Badgers have allowed to their opponents.
- This season, Jacksonville State has a 2-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46% from the field.
- The Gamecocks are the 170th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Badgers sit at 94th.
- The Gamecocks average just 0.8 more points per game (67.4) than the Badgers give up to opponents (66.6).
- Jacksonville State is 4-1 when it scores more than 66.6 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Jacksonville State Home & Away Comparison
- Jacksonville State scores 69.6 points per game at home, and 64.8 away.
- In 2023-24 the Gamecocks are allowing seven fewer points per game at home (58) than away (65).
- Beyond the arc, Jacksonville State knocks down more treys away (5.5 per game) than at home (5), and makes a higher percentage away (31%) than at home (28.4%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jacksonville State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|South Alabama
|W 70-52
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|East Tennessee State
|L 61-59
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
|12/8/2023
|UIC
|L 55-49
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
|12/14/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|-
|Kohl Center
|12/18/2023
|@ Tarleton State
|-
|Wisdom Gym
|12/21/2023
|@ Little Rock
|-
|Jack Stephens Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.