The No. 22 Wisconsin Badgers (7-3) aim to build on a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-6) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Jacksonville State vs. Wisconsin Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin TV: Big Ten Network

Jacksonville State Stats Insights

The Gamecocks' 43.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Badgers have allowed to their opponents.

This season, Jacksonville State has a 2-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46% from the field.

The Gamecocks are the 170th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Badgers sit at 94th.

The Gamecocks average just 0.8 more points per game (67.4) than the Badgers give up to opponents (66.6).

Jacksonville State is 4-1 when it scores more than 66.6 points.

Jacksonville State Home & Away Comparison

Jacksonville State scores 69.6 points per game at home, and 64.8 away.

In 2023-24 the Gamecocks are allowing seven fewer points per game at home (58) than away (65).

Beyond the arc, Jacksonville State knocks down more treys away (5.5 per game) than at home (5), and makes a higher percentage away (31%) than at home (28.4%).

