The No. 22 Wisconsin Badgers (7-3) host the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-6) after winning four home games in a row. The Badgers are heavy favorites by 19.5 points in the contest, which tips at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023. The matchup has a point total of 125.5.

Jacksonville State vs. Wisconsin Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Kohl Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Wisconsin -19.5 125.5

Gamecocks Betting Records & Stats

Jacksonville State's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 125.5 points in five of nine outings.

Jacksonville State's average game total this season has been 128.9, 3.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Jacksonville State has a 3-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Wisconsin (5-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 50% of the time, 16.7% more often than Jacksonville State (3-6-0) this year.

Jacksonville State vs. Wisconsin Over/Under Stats

Games Over 125.5 % of Games Over 125.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wisconsin 8 80% 73.5 140.9 66.6 128.1 136.1 Jacksonville State 5 55.6% 67.4 140.9 61.5 128.1 136.8

Additional Jacksonville State Insights & Trends

The Gamecocks' 67.4 points per game are just 0.8 more points than the 66.6 the Badgers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 66.6 points, Jacksonville State is 2-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

Jacksonville State vs. Wisconsin Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 19.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wisconsin 5-5-0 0-2 4-6-0 Jacksonville State 3-6-0 0-0 1-8-0

Jacksonville State vs. Wisconsin Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Wisconsin Jacksonville State 11-6 Home Record 9-5 6-6 Away Record 3-12 5-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 66.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.8 67.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.6 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 9-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.