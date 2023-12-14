The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-4) face the Wisconsin Badgers (5-2) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Kohl Center. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET and be available via BTN.

Jacksonville State vs. Wisconsin Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 14

Thursday, December 14 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BTN

Jacksonville State Players to Watch

Steven Crowl: 10.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Tyler Wahl: 11 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK

11 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK Chucky Hepburn: 11 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

11 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK AJ Storr: 13.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK John Blackwell: 9.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

Wisconsin Players to Watch

Jacksonville State vs. Wisconsin Stat Comparison

Wisconsin Rank Wisconsin AVG Jacksonville State AVG Jacksonville State Rank 208th 73.9 Points Scored 70.8 256th 41st 63.9 Points Allowed 62.4 25th 246th 31.6 Rebounds 33.1 184th 93rd 10.4 Off. Rebounds 10.8 73rd 293rd 5.9 3pt Made 5.9 293rd 323rd 10.4 Assists 11.6 282nd 32nd 9.4 Turnovers 12.8 240th

