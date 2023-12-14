Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Geneva County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Geneva County, Alabama today? We've got the information.
Geneva County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Geneva High School at Carroll High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Ozark, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Geneva County High School at Ariton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Ariton, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
