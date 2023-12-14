Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Elmore County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
If you live in Elmore County, Alabama and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Elmore County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Percy Julian High School at Stanhope Elmore High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Millbrook, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Prattville High School at Wetumpka High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Wetumpka, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Reeltown High School at Elmore County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Eclectic, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Booker T. Washington Magnet High School at Holtville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Deatsville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
