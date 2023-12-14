If you live in Elmore County, Alabama and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Elmore County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Percy Julian High School at Stanhope Elmore High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 14

7:00 PM CT on December 14 Location: Millbrook, AL

Millbrook, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Prattville High School at Wetumpka High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 14

7:00 PM CT on December 14 Location: Wetumpka, AL

Wetumpka, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Reeltown High School at Elmore County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 14

7:00 PM CT on December 14 Location: Eclectic, AL

Eclectic, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Booker T. Washington Magnet High School at Holtville High School