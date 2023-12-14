Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Autauga County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball action in Autauga County, Alabama today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Autauga County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Billingsley School at Maplesville High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Maplesville, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Prattville High School at Wetumpka High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Wetumpka, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hope Christian School at Prattville Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Prattville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pelham High School at Prattville Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Prattville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
