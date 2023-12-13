The UAB Blazers (4-5) take a three-game slide into a road contest against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-8), who have dropped three straight as well. It begins at 8:00 PM ET (on Bulldogs All-Access) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

UAB vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Alabama A&M Events Center in Huntsville, Alabama
  • TV: Bulldogs All-Access

How to Watch Other AAC Games

UAB Stats Insights

  • This season, the Blazers have a 42.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.5% lower than the 48.3% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have hit.
  • The Blazers are the 117th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 247th.
  • The Blazers score 72.6 points per game, 15.2 fewer points than the 87.8 the Bulldogs allow.

UAB Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last season, UAB averaged 5.3 more points per game (83.6) than it did in road games (78.3).
  • The Blazers allowed 65.9 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 8.7 fewer points than they allowed in away games (74.6).
  • UAB made 7.3 three-pointers per game, which was 0.4 more than it averaged away from home (6.9). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 36.0% when playing at home and 36.7% on the road.

UAB Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 McNeese L 81-60 Bartow Arena
12/1/2023 Southern Miss L 85-82 Bartow Arena
12/9/2023 @ Arkansas State L 87-68 First National Bank Arena
12/13/2023 @ Alabama A&M - Alabama A&M Events Center
12/17/2023 Montevallo - Bartow Arena
12/22/2023 Drake - Bartow Arena

