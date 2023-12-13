The UAB Blazers (4-5) take a three-game slide into a road contest against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-8), who have dropped three straight as well. It begins at 8:00 PM ET (on Bulldogs All-Access) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

UAB vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Alabama A&M Events Center in Huntsville, Alabama

Alabama A&M Events Center in Huntsville, Alabama TV: Bulldogs All-Access

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other AAC Games

UAB Stats Insights

This season, the Blazers have a 42.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.5% lower than the 48.3% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have hit.

The Blazers are the 117th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 247th.

The Blazers score 72.6 points per game, 15.2 fewer points than the 87.8 the Bulldogs allow.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UAB Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last season, UAB averaged 5.3 more points per game (83.6) than it did in road games (78.3).

The Blazers allowed 65.9 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 8.7 fewer points than they allowed in away games (74.6).

UAB made 7.3 three-pointers per game, which was 0.4 more than it averaged away from home (6.9). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 36.0% when playing at home and 36.7% on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UAB Upcoming Schedule