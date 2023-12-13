Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Monroe County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
In Monroe County, Alabama, there are exciting high school basketball games on the schedule today. Information on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Monroe County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Monroe Academy at Andalusia High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 13
- Location: Andalusia, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.