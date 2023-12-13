Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Jefferson County, Alabama has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and info on how to watch them is available below.
Jefferson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Paul W. Bryant High School at Huffman High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 13
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodlawn High School at Parker High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 13
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tarrant High School at Fultondale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 13
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
