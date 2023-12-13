Hawks vs. Raptors Injury Report Today - December 13
As they ready for a game against the Toronto Raptors (9-14), the Atlanta Hawks (9-13) currently are monitoring four players on the injury report. The game tips at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13 at Scotiabank Arena.
The Hawks dropped their most recent outing 129-122 against the Nuggets on Monday. Bogdan Bogdanovic's team-high 40 points paced the Hawks in the losing effort.
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|De'Andre Hunter
|SF
|Questionable
|Quadricep
|14.8
|4.2
|1.3
|Jalen Johnson
|SF
|Out
|Wrist
|14.1
|7.3
|2.4
|Mouhamed Gueye
|PF
|Out
|Back
|0
|0
|0
|Kobe Bufkin
|SG
|Out
|Thumb
|0.5
|1
|0
Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today
Raptors Injuries: Otto Porter Jr.: Questionable (Foot), Christian Koloko: Out (Respiratory)
Hawks vs. Raptors Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV: SportsNet and BSSE
