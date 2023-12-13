Dejounte Murray plus his Atlanta Hawks teammates face the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Murray, in his most recent game, had 21 points and six rebounds in a 129-122 loss to the Nuggets.

Let's break down Murray's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Dejounte Murray Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 20.0 18.6 Rebounds 4.5 4.5 4.6 Assists 4.5 5.4 5.3 PRA -- 29.9 28.5 PR -- 24.5 23.2 3PM 2.5 2.3 2.3



Dejounte Murray Insights vs. the Raptors

Murray has taken 17.0 shots per game this season and made 7.6 per game, which account for 18.1% and 17.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

Murray is averaging 5.9 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 15.7% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Murray's opponents, the Raptors, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th in the NBA with 102 possessions per game, while his Hawks rank 16th in possessions per game with 105.3.

Giving up 113.8 points per contest, the Raptors are the 17th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

On the boards, the Raptors have given up 43.4 rebounds per contest, which puts them 12th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Raptors have given up 26.6 per game, 19th in the NBA.

Allowing 12.6 made 3-pointers per contest, the Raptors are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA.

Dejounte Murray vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/14/2023 39 27 8 6 2 0 2 11/19/2022 40 17 7 4 1 0 2 10/31/2022 31 20 4 9 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.