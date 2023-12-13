The Colorado Avalanche (17-9-2) host the Buffalo Sabres (12-14-3) at Ball Arena on Wednesday, December 13 at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, Max, and ALT, with each team fresh off of a win. The Avalanche are coming off a 6-5 victory over the Calgary Flames, while the Sabres defeated the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 in their last outing.

Over the last 10 games, the Avalanche have recorded a 5-3-2 record after scoring 30 total goals (six power-play goals on 36 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 16.7%). Their opponents have scored a combined 29 goals in those games.

The Sabres' offense has totaled 30 goals over their past 10 outings, while their defense has given up 33 goals. They have had 31 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored five goals (16.1%). They are 4-5-1 over those games.

Here's our pick for who will secure the win in Wednesday's game.

Avalanche vs. Sabres Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer model for this game expects a final result of Avalanche 4, Sabres 2.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-210)

Avalanche (-210) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Sabres Additional Info

Avalanche Splits and Trends

The Avalanche have a 17-9-2 record overall, with a 1-2-3 record in matchups that have gone to overtime.

In the six games Colorado has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 3-2-1 record (good for seven points).

In the two games this season the Avalanche scored only one goal, they've finished 1-1-0 (two points).

Colorado has lost all three games this season when it scored exactly two goals.

The Avalanche have scored more than two goals 20 times, and are 16-2-2 in those games (to register 34 points).

In the 13 games when Colorado has recorded a single power-play goal, it registered 24 points after finishing 12-1-0.

In games when it has outshot opponents, Colorado is 11-5-0 (22 points).

The Avalanche have been outshot by opponents in 10 games, going 5-4-1 to record 11 points.

Sabres Splits and Trends

The Sabres (12-14-3 overall) have posted a record of 1-3-4 in contests that have needed OT this season.

Buffalo has earned 10 points (4-5-2) in its 11 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Sabres scored only one goal in four games and they lost every time.

Buffalo has two points (0-5-2) in seven games this season when it has scored two goals.

The Sabres have scored at least three goals in 17 games, earning 25 points from those contests.

Buffalo has scored a lone power-play goal in eight games this season and has recorded 10 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Buffalo is 8-7-1 (17 points).

The Sabres have been outshot by opponents 13 times this season, and earned 10 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Sabres AVG Sabres Rank 4th 3.54 Goals Scored 2.9 24th 12th 3.07 Goals Allowed 3.28 19th 8th 32.3 Shots 30.4 16th 10th 29.5 Shots Allowed 29.6 11th 19th 18.69% Power Play % 13.95% 26th 7th 85.57% Penalty Kill % 81.72% 12th

Avalanche vs. Sabres Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT

TNT, Max, and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

