How to Watch the Auburn vs. Alabama State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Alabama State Hornets (0-7) travel to face the Auburn Tigers (7-2) after dropping six road games in a row. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Auburn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
- TV: SEC Network +
Auburn vs. Alabama State Scoring Comparison
- The Hornets' 46.4 points per game are 8.2 fewer points than the 54.6 the Tigers allow to opponents.
- Auburn has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 46.4 points.
- The 66.8 points per game the Tigers average are 19.9 fewer points than the Hornets allow (86.7).
- This year the Tigers are shooting 41.8% from the field, 7.5% lower than the Hornets concede.
Auburn Leaders
- Honesty Scott-Grayson: 15.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.9 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31)
- Taylen Collins: 7.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 STL, 42.6 FG%
- Mar'shaun Bostic: 6.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 43.4 FG%
- Sydney Shaw: 10.1 PTS, 36.0 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (15-for-42)
- Savannah Scott: 7.6 PTS, 69.0 FG%
Auburn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|Clemson
|W 83-53
|Neville Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ UAB
|W 72-62
|Bartow Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Little Rock
|W 58-45
|Jack Stephens Center
|12/13/2023
|Alabama State
|-
|Neville Arena
|12/16/2023
|Norfolk State
|-
|Neville Arena
|12/20/2023
|Washington State
|-
|Neville Arena
