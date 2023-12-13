The Auburn Tigers (6-2) take on the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-5) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Von Braun Center. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Auburn vs. UNC Asheville Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama

Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama TV: SEC Network+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Auburn Stats Insights

The Tigers are shooting 45% from the field, 1.6% higher than the 43.4% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.

Auburn has put together a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.4% from the field.

The Tigers are the 41st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 65th.

The Tigers' 81.8 points per game are eight more points than the 73.8 the Bulldogs give up.

When it scores more than 73.8 points, Auburn is 6-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Auburn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Auburn scored 75.1 points per game at home last season, and 70.9 on the road.

At home, the Tigers conceded 64.4 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (70.9).

Beyond the arc, Auburn sunk more trifectas away (6.7 per game) than at home (6.5) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (31.6%) than at home (31.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Auburn Upcoming Schedule