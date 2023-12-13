How to Watch Auburn vs. UNC Asheville on TV or Live Stream - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Auburn Tigers (6-2) take on the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-5) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Von Braun Center. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Auburn vs. UNC Asheville Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama
- TV: SEC Network+
How to Watch Other SEC Games
- Murray State vs Mississippi State (7:30 PM ET | December 13)
- Alabama State vs LSU (8:00 PM ET | December 13)
Auburn Stats Insights
- The Tigers are shooting 45% from the field, 1.6% higher than the 43.4% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.
- Auburn has put together a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.4% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 41st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 65th.
- The Tigers' 81.8 points per game are eight more points than the 73.8 the Bulldogs give up.
- When it scores more than 73.8 points, Auburn is 6-1.
Auburn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Auburn scored 75.1 points per game at home last season, and 70.9 on the road.
- At home, the Tigers conceded 64.4 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (70.9).
- Beyond the arc, Auburn sunk more trifectas away (6.7 per game) than at home (6.5) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (31.6%) than at home (31.3%).
Auburn Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Virginia Tech
|W 74-57
|Neville Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Appalachian State
|L 69-64
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|12/9/2023
|Indiana
|W 104-76
|State Farm Arena
|12/13/2023
|UNC Asheville
|-
|Von Braun Center
|12/17/2023
|USC
|-
|Neville Arena
|12/22/2023
|Alabama State
|-
|Neville Arena
