The Alabama State Hornets (4-4) are heavy underdogs (+20.5) as they try to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the LSU Tigers (5-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The game airs on SEC Network+. The point total for the matchup is set at 143.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Alabama State vs. LSU Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under LSU -20.5 143.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hornets Betting Records & Stats

Alabama State has played four games this season that have had more than 143.5 combined points scored.

Alabama State's matchups this season have a 152.4-point average over/under, 8.9 more points than this game's point total.

Alabama State is 5-1-0 ATS this season.

LSU has been less successful against the spread than Alabama State this season, putting up an ATS record of 3-6-0, compared to the 5-1-0 mark of Alabama State.

Alabama State vs. LSU Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total LSU 2 22.2% 72.9 150 69.3 144.6 142.1 Alabama State 4 66.7% 77.1 150 75.3 144.6 148.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Alabama State Insights & Trends

The Hornets put up an average of 77.1 points per game, 7.8 more points than the 69.3 the Tigers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 69.3 points, Alabama State is 2-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Alabama State vs. LSU Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 20.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) LSU 3-6-0 1-2 4-5-0 Alabama State 5-1-0 3-0 4-2-0

Alabama State vs. LSU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

LSU Alabama State 10-8 Home Record 5-5 0-9 Away Record 2-18 4-11-0 Home ATS Record 4-5-0 2-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-10-0 69.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.3 62.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.7 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-8-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-12-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.