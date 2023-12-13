The Alabama State Hornets (3-4) will meet the LSU Tigers (4-3) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The game is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM ET and air on SEC Network+.

Alabama State vs. LSU Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13

Wednesday, December 13 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

Alabama State Players to Watch

Jordan Wright: 12 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 2 STL, 0.3 BLK

12 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 2 STL, 0.3 BLK Will Baker: 14.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK

14.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK Jalen Reed: 9.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK

9.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK Tyrell Ward: 9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Mike Williams III: 6 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

LSU Players to Watch

Alabama State vs. LSU Stat Comparison

LSU Rank LSU AVG Alabama State AVG Alabama State Rank 197th 74.7 Points Scored 76.7 151st 142nd 69 Points Allowed 77.4 308th 138th 34.4 Rebounds 38.7 26th 125th 10 Off. Rebounds 12.3 27th 295th 5.9 3pt Made 7.9 136th 323rd 10.4 Assists 12.6 220th 295th 13.7 Turnovers 10.7 96th

