The Alabama State Hornets (0-7) will attempt to end a six-game road losing streak at the Auburn Tigers (7-2) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Alabama State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama TV: SEC Network +

Alabama State vs. Auburn Scoring Comparison

The Hornets score an average of 46.4 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 54.6 the Tigers allow.

Auburn's record is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 46.4 points.

The 66.8 points per game the Tigers average are 19.9 fewer points than the Hornets give up (86.7).

This season the Tigers are shooting 41.8% from the field, 7.5% lower than the Hornets concede.

Alabama State Leaders

Cordasia Harris: 8.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK, 50 FG%

8.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK, 50 FG% Shmya Ward: 11.3 PTS, 46.3 FG%

11.3 PTS, 46.3 FG% Che'Mya Carouthers: 6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.7 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21)

6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.7 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21) Dakiyah Sanders: 2.6 PTS, 22.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10)

2.6 PTS, 22.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10) Kristian Jackson: 4.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 50 FG%, 62.5 3PT% (5-for-8)

Alabama State Schedule