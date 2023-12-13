The Alabama State Hornets (4-4) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the LSU Tigers (5-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The contest airs on SEC Network+.

Alabama State vs. LSU Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: SEC Network+

Alabama State Stats Insights

Alabama State has put together a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.5% from the field.

The Hornets are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 173rd.

The Hornets' 77.1 points per game are 7.8 more points than the 69.3 the Tigers give up to opponents.

Alabama State is 3-1 when it scores more than 69.3 points.

Alabama State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Alabama State scored more points at home (66.3 per game) than on the road (61.7) last season.

At home, the Hornets allowed 65.5 points per game, 11.5 fewer points than they allowed away (77).

Alabama State made more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than on the road (5.8) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (28.9%) than away (31.9%).

Alabama State Upcoming Schedule