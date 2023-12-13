A pair of struggling squads square off when the UAB Blazers (4-5) visit the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-8) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Blazers will look to halt a three-game losing run versus the Bulldogs, who have lost three in a row.

Alabama A&M vs. UAB Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Alabama A&M Events Center in Huntsville, Alabama
  • TV: Bulldogs All-Access

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Alabama A&M Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs are shooting 37.9% from the field, eight% lower than the 45.9% the Blazers' opponents have shot this season.
  • The Blazers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 87th.
  • The Bulldogs' 68.4 points per game are 7.8 fewer points than the 76.2 the Blazers allow to opponents.
  • Alabama A&M has put together a 1-2 record in games it scores more than 76.2 points.

Alabama A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Alabama A&M put up 72.8 points per game last season, 8.3 more than it averaged away (64.5).
  • At home, the Bulldogs conceded 69.4 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71.9).
  • Alabama A&M made more 3-pointers at home (7.7 per game) than away (5.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (41.9%) than on the road (31.1%).

Alabama A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Vanderbilt L 78-59 Memorial Gymnasium
12/9/2023 @ Georgia Tech L 70-49 Hank McCamish Pavilion
12/11/2023 @ Samford L 118-91 Pete Hanna Center
12/13/2023 UAB - Alabama A&M Events Center
12/16/2023 Chattanooga - Alabama A&M Events Center
12/21/2023 @ South Alabama - Mitchell Center

