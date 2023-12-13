How to Watch Alabama A&M vs. UAB on TV or Live Stream - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
A pair of struggling squads square off when the UAB Blazers (4-5) visit the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-8) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Blazers will look to halt a three-game losing run versus the Bulldogs, who have lost three in a row.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Alabama A&M vs. UAB Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Alabama A&M Events Center in Huntsville, Alabama
- TV: Bulldogs All-Access
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other SWAC Games
Alabama A&M Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs are shooting 37.9% from the field, eight% lower than the 45.9% the Blazers' opponents have shot this season.
- The Blazers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 87th.
- The Bulldogs' 68.4 points per game are 7.8 fewer points than the 76.2 the Blazers allow to opponents.
- Alabama A&M has put together a 1-2 record in games it scores more than 76.2 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Alabama A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Alabama A&M put up 72.8 points per game last season, 8.3 more than it averaged away (64.5).
- At home, the Bulldogs conceded 69.4 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71.9).
- Alabama A&M made more 3-pointers at home (7.7 per game) than away (5.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (41.9%) than on the road (31.1%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Alabama A&M Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|L 78-59
|Memorial Gymnasium
|12/9/2023
|@ Georgia Tech
|L 70-49
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|12/11/2023
|@ Samford
|L 118-91
|Pete Hanna Center
|12/13/2023
|UAB
|-
|Alabama A&M Events Center
|12/16/2023
|Chattanooga
|-
|Alabama A&M Events Center
|12/21/2023
|@ South Alabama
|-
|Mitchell Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.