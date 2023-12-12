Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Washington County, Alabama today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Washington County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Leroy High School at Southern Choctaw High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Gilbertown, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
