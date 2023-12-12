The UAB Blazers (5-1) face the South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-7) at 1:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

UAB vs. South Carolina State Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12

Tuesday, December 12 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

UAB Players to Watch

Mia Moore: 20.8 PTS, 9.2 REB, 3 AST, 2.5 STL, 0 BLK

20.8 PTS, 9.2 REB, 3 AST, 2.5 STL, 0 BLK Denim DeShields: 11 PTS, 4.2 REB, 5.8 AST, 2.5 STL, 0 BLK

11 PTS, 4.2 REB, 5.8 AST, 2.5 STL, 0 BLK Jade Weathersby: 9.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK

9.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK Maddie Walsh: 6.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK

6.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK Tracey Bershers: 10.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

South Carolina State Players to Watch

