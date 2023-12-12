Thomas Novak will be in action when the Nashville Predators and Philadelphia Flyers face off on Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Novak in that upcoming Predators-Flyers matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Thomas Novak vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+

Novak Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Novak has a plus-minus rating of -2, while averaging 15:23 on the ice per game.

In five of 17 games this season, Novak has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Novak has a point in nine games this year (out of 17), including multiple points three times.

Novak has an assist in five of 17 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Novak's implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.

Novak has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Novak Stats vs. the Flyers

On the defensive side, the Flyers are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 73 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks 10th.

The team's +8 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 17 Games 1 12 Points 0 6 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

