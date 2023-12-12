Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Russell County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Russell County, Alabama is happening today, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Russell County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dothan High School at Central-Phenix City High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Phenix City, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
