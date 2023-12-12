The Nashville Predators, Roman Josi among them, meet the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. If you're considering a wager on Josi against the Flyers, we have plenty of info to help.

Roman Josi vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Josi Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Josi has averaged 24:44 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -3.

Josi has a goal in six games this year through 28 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Josi has a point in 16 of 28 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Josi has an assist in 13 of 28 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Josi has an implied probability of 56.1% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 45.5% of Josi going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Josi Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have conceded 73 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+8) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 28 Games 2 22 Points 1 6 Goals 0 16 Assists 1

