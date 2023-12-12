Predators vs. Flyers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:48 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Nashville Predators (15-13) host the Philadelphia Flyers (15-10-2), who have won four in a row, on Tuesday, December 12 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+.
Predators vs. Flyers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Predators (-130)
|Flyers (+110)
|6
|Predators (-1.5)
Predators Betting Insights
- The Predators have won 60.0% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (6-4).
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter, Nashville has a 5-3 record (winning 62.5% of its games).
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Predators a 56.5% chance to win.
- Nashville and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in 17 of 28 games this season.
Predators vs Flyers Additional Info
Predators vs. Flyers Rankings
|Predators Total (Rank)
|Flyers Total (Rank)
|86 (12th)
|Goals
|81 (22nd)
|86 (17th)
|Goals Allowed
|73 (10th)
|22 (8th)
|Power Play Goals
|10 (27th)
|21 (24th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|12 (4th)
Predators Advanced Stats
- Nashville has a 3-7-0 record against the spread in its last 10 games, going 7-3-0 overall.
- Nashville went over in four of its last 10 contests.
- The Predators have had an average of 6.3 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.3 higher than this matchup's over/under.
- During the past 10 games, the Predators have scored 0.4 fewer goals per game than their season average.
- The Predators are ranked 12th in the league with 86 goals this season, an average of 3.1 per contest.
- On defense, the Predators have allowed 86 goals (3.1 per game) to rank 17th in NHL play.
- They're ranked 17th in the league with a 0 goal differential .
