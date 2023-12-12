The Nashville Predators (15-13) host the Philadelphia Flyers (15-10-2, winners of four in a row) at Bridgestone Arena. The contest on Tuesday, December 12 starts at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+.

In the last 10 games, the Predators are 7-3-0 while scoring 30 total goals (seven power-play goals on 29 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 24.1%). They have conceded 26 goals.

Ahead of this matchup, here is who we predict to emerge victorious in Tuesday's hockey game.

Predators vs. Flyers Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projections model for this encounter expects a final tally of Predators 4, Flyers 3.

Predators vs Flyers Additional Info

Predators Splits and Trends

The Predators have a 15-13 record overall, with a 3-0-3 record in contests that have needed overtime.

Nashville is 6-4-0 (12 points) in its 10 games decided by one goal.

In the two games this season the Predators recorded just one goal, they lost both times.

Nashville has taken four points from the eight games this season when it scored two goals (2-6-0 record).

The Predators are 13-4-0 in the 17 games when they have scored at least three goals (to record 26 points).

In the 12 games when Nashville has recorded a lone power-play goal, it went 7-5-0 to register 14 points.

In the 14 games when it outshot its opponent, Nashville is 7-7-0 (14 points).

The Predators have been outshot by opponents 14 times, and went 8-6-0 (16 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Predators Rank Predators AVG Flyers AVG Flyers Rank 19th 3.07 Goals Scored 3 21st 13th 3.07 Goals Allowed 2.7 9th 15th 30.6 Shots 32.6 7th 18th 30.9 Shots Allowed 28.3 4th 14th 21.15% Power Play % 12.05% 27th 24th 76.67% Penalty Kill % 86.21% 5th

Predators vs. Flyers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

