Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Pike County, Alabama? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Pike County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Goshen High School at Barbour County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Clayton, AL

Clayton, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Abbeville High School at Pike County High School