Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pike County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Pike County, Alabama? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Pike County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Goshen High School at Barbour County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Clayton, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Abbeville High School at Pike County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Brundidge, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
