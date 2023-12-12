Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Pickens County, Alabama. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Pickens County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Carbon Hill High School at Gordo High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Gordo, AL

Gordo, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Sumter Central High School at Pickens County High School