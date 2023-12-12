If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Marshall County, Alabama, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Marshall County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Mt Pleasant Christian School at Marshall Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 12

7:15 PM CT on December 12 Location: Albertville, AL

Albertville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Brindlee Mountain High School at Woodville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Woodville, AL

Woodville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Asbury High School at Geraldine High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Geraldine, AL

Geraldine, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Guntersville High School at Boaz High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Boaz, AL

Boaz, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Douglas High School at Kate D Smith DAR High School