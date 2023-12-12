Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Marion County, Alabama today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marion County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Marion County High School at Hamilton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Guin, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fayette County High School at Winfield High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Winfield, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Phillips High School at Belgreen High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Russellville, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vina High School at Hackleburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Hackleburg, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
