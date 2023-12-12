We have high school basketball action in Franklin County, Alabama today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available right here.

Franklin County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Red Bay High School at Covenant Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Tuscumbia, AL

Tuscumbia, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Florence High School at Russellville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Russellville, AL

Russellville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Phillips High School at Belgreen High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Russellville, AL

Russellville, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Vina High School at Hackleburg High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Hackleburg, AL

Hackleburg, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Sheffield High School at Tharptown High School