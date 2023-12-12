Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Cleburne County, Alabama? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cleburne County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bowdon High School at Ranburne High School