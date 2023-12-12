Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Calhoun County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Calhoun County, Alabama has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Calhoun County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ohatchee High School at Hokes Bluff High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Hokes Bluff, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alabama School for the Deaf at Donoho School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Anniston, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Weaver High School at Wellborn High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Anniston, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glencoe High School at Alexandria High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Alexandria, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
