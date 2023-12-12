Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Blount County, Alabama today? We have the information here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Blount County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

J B Pennington High School at Susan Moore High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 12

6:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Blountsville, AL

Blountsville, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hayden High School at Hanceville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Hanceville, AL

Hanceville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Cordova High School at Locust Fork High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Locust Fork, AL

Locust Fork, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Southeastern High School at Cleveland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Cleveland, AL

Cleveland, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Mt Pleasant Christian School at Marshall Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 12

7:15 PM CT on December 12 Location: Albertville, AL

Albertville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Victory Christian School at Appalachian High School