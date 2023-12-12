Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Blount County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Blount County, Alabama today? We have the information here.
Blount County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
J B Pennington High School at Susan Moore High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Blountsville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hayden High School at Hanceville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Hanceville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cordova High School at Locust Fork High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Locust Fork, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southeastern High School at Cleveland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Cleveland, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mt Pleasant Christian School at Marshall Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Albertville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Victory Christian School at Appalachian High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Oneonta, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
