Can we anticipate Alexander Carrier scoring a goal when the Nashville Predators match up against the Philadelphia Flyers at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Alexander Carrier score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Carrier stats and insights

  • Carrier has scored in one of 24 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Flyers.
  • Carrier has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • He has a 5.6% shooting percentage, attempting 0.6 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

  • The Flyers have conceded 73 goals in total (2.7 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Carrier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:16 Away W 2-1
12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:00 Away L 4-0
11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 1:39 Home L 6-1
11/28/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:11 Home W 3-2 OT
11/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:24 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Blues 2 0 2 18:16 Away W 8-3
11/22/2023 Flames 1 1 0 19:24 Home W 4-2
11/20/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:53 Home W 4-3
11/18/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:32 Home W 4-2
11/14/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 15:32 Home L 3-2

Predators vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

