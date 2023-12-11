The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-7) will visit the Samford Bulldogs (7-2) after losing seven road games in a row. It begins at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Samford vs. Alabama A&M matchup in this article.

Samford vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Samford vs. Alabama A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Samford vs. Alabama A&M Betting Trends

Samford has a record of 2-5-0 against the spread this season.

A total of four out of the Samford Bulldogs' seven games this season have hit the over.

Alabama A&M has compiled a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Alabama A&M Bulldogs' eight chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

