The Samford Bulldogs (7-2) will try to build on a seven-game winning streak when hosting the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-7) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Pete Hanna Center. This contest is at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Samford vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Samford Stats Insights

The Samford Bulldogs are shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 47.4% the Alabama A&M Bulldogs allow to opponents.

Samford is 4-0 when it shoots better than 47.4% from the field.

The Samford Bulldogs are the 53rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Alabama A&M Bulldogs rank 238th.

The Samford Bulldogs put up only 3.8 more points per game (87.8) than the Alabama A&M Bulldogs give up (84.0).

Samford is 6-0 when scoring more than 84.0 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Samford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Samford averaged 81.4 points per game when playing at home last season. On the road, it averaged 75.7 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Samford Bulldogs allowed 68.7 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 73.7.

Samford made 9.2 three-pointers per game, which was 0.5 more than it averaged in away games (8.7). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 35.0% in home games and 35.4% when playing on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Samford Upcoming Schedule