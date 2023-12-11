The Samford Bulldogs (7-2) will try to build on a seven-game winning streak when hosting the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-7) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Pete Hanna Center. This contest is at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Samford vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

  • When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Samford Stats Insights

  • The Samford Bulldogs are shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 47.4% the Alabama A&M Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • Samford is 4-0 when it shoots better than 47.4% from the field.
  • The Samford Bulldogs are the 53rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Alabama A&M Bulldogs rank 238th.
  • The Samford Bulldogs put up only 3.8 more points per game (87.8) than the Alabama A&M Bulldogs give up (84.0).
  • Samford is 6-0 when scoring more than 84.0 points.

Samford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Samford averaged 81.4 points per game when playing at home last season. On the road, it averaged 75.7 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Samford Bulldogs allowed 68.7 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 73.7.
  • Samford made 9.2 three-pointers per game, which was 0.5 more than it averaged in away games (8.7). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 35.0% in home games and 35.4% when playing on the road.

Samford Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 N.C. A&T W 101-83 Pete Hanna Center
11/30/2023 Louisiana W 88-65 Pete Hanna Center
12/3/2023 LaGrange W 128-82 Pete Hanna Center
12/11/2023 Alabama A&M - Pete Hanna Center
12/16/2023 Belmont - Pete Hanna Center
12/19/2023 @ Valparaiso - Athletics-Recreation Center

