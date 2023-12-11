Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pickens County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Pickens County, Alabama today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pickens County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pickens Academy at Tuscaloosa Christian School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Cottondale, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Aliceville High School at Holy Spirit Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
