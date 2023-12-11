The New York Giants (4-8) host a streaking Green Bay Packers (6-6) team on Monday, December 11, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. The Packers have won three games in a row.

How to Watch Packers vs. Giants

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: ABC

Packers vs. Giants Insights

The Packers average just 2.8 fewer points per game (21.5) than the Giants give up (24.3).

This year New York puts up seven fewer points per game (13.3) than Green Bay allows (20.3).

The Packers average 329.6 yards per game, 34.7 fewer yards than the 364.3 the Giants give up per contest.

New York racks up 81.3 fewer yards per game (258.7) than Green Bay gives up (340).

The Packers rush for 104.9 yards per game, 31.2 fewer than the 136.1 the Giants allow per contest.

New York rushes for 107.1 yards per game, 29.2 fewer than the 136.3 Green Bay allows per contest.

The Packers have turned the ball over 12 times this season, seven fewer than the Giants have forced (19).

New York has turned the ball over 14 times this season, one more turnover than Green Bay has forced (13).

Packers Away Performance

On the road, the Packers score more points (23.3 per game) than overall (21.5). But they also concede more (21 per game) than overall (20.3).

On the road, the Packers accumulate fewer yards (324.2 per game) than overall (329.6). They also give up more (360.5 per game) than overall (340).

The Packers pick up 108 rushing yards per game away from home (3.1 more than overall), and concede 153.2 away from home (16.9 more than overall).

On the road, the Packers convert more third downs (44.9%) than they do overall (44%). They also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs in away games (37%) than overall (41.4%).

Packers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/19/2023 Los Angeles W 23-20 FOX 11/23/2023 at Detroit W 29-22 FOX 12/3/2023 Kansas City W 27-19 NBC 12/11/2023 at New York - ABC 12/17/2023 Tampa Bay - FOX 12/24/2023 at Carolina - FOX 12/31/2023 at Minnesota - NBC

Giants Home Performance

The Giants score 7.4 points per game at home (5.9 fewer than overall) and allow 18.2 at home (6.1 fewer than overall).

At home, the Giants pick up fewer yards (237.8 per game) than they do overall (258.7). But they also allow fewer at home (270.6) than overall (364.3).

At home, New York accumulates fewer passing yards (120.4 per game) than it does overall (151.6). But it also allows fewer passing yards at home (165.8) than overall (228.3).

At home, the Giants pick up more rushing yards (117.4 per game) than they do overall (107.1). They also concede fewer rushing yards at home (104.8) than they do overall (136.1).

The Giants successfully convert 27.5% of third downs at home (3.4% less than overall), and concede on 23.2% of third downs at home (11.9% less than overall).

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/12/2023 at Dallas L 49-17 FOX 11/19/2023 at Washington W 31-19 FOX 11/26/2023 New England W 10-7 FOX 12/11/2023 Green Bay - ABC 12/17/2023 at New Orleans - FOX 12/25/2023 at Philadelphia - FOX 12/31/2023 Los Angeles - FOX

