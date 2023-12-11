Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Monroe County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Monroe County, Alabama today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Monroe County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Amory High School at Sulligent High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Stulligent, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sweet Water High School at J.U. Blacksher High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Uriah, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Monroe Academy at Sparta Academy
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Evergreen, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
