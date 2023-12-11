Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lauderdale County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Lauderdale County, Alabama, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lauderdale County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Brooks High School at Sheffield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Sheffield, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cullman High School at Florence High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Florence, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.