Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Jefferson County, Alabama. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Jefferson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Midfield High School at Indian Springs School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Pelham, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tarrant High School at Oak Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Bessemer, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairfield High Preparatory High School at Jackson-Olin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gadsden City High School at Huffman High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wenonah High School at Parker High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shades Valley High School at Center Point High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
