Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Jefferson County, Alabama. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Jefferson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Midfield High School at Indian Springs School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 11

5:30 PM CT on December 11 Location: Pelham, AL

Pelham, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Tarrant High School at Oak Grove High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 11

7:00 PM CT on December 11 Location: Bessemer, AL

Bessemer, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairfield High Preparatory High School at Jackson-Olin High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 11

7:30 PM CT on December 11 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Gadsden City High School at Huffman High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 11

7:30 PM CT on December 11 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Wenonah High School at Parker High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 11

7:30 PM CT on December 11 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Shades Valley High School at Center Point High School