Monday's contest between the Charleston (SC) Cougars (5-2) and Jacksonville State Gamecocks (3-5) matching up at TD Arena has a projected final score of 75-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Charleston (SC), who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on December 11.

The Gamecocks dropped their most recent outing 65-51 against Samford on Sunday.

Jacksonville State vs. Charleston (SC) Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina

Jacksonville State vs. Charleston (SC) Score Prediction

Prediction: Charleston (SC) 75, Jacksonville State 67

Other CUSA Predictions

Jacksonville State Schedule Analysis

In terms of their best win this season, the Gamecocks defeated the Alabama State Hornets on the road on November 30 by a score of 74-53.

The Gamecocks have two losses to Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 43rd-most in Division 1.

Jacksonville State 2023-24 Best Wins

74-53 on the road over Alabama State (No. 353) on November 30

Jacksonville State Leaders

Kristol Ayson: 9.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.8 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)

9.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.8 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32) Keiara Griffin: 7.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.2 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33)

7.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.2 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33) Bre'anna Rhodes: 8.1 PTS, 45.0 FG%

8.1 PTS, 45.0 FG% Rachel Johnson: 5.4 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (13-for-26)

5.4 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (13-for-26) Brooklyn McDaniel: 6.0 PTS, 31.6 FG%, 10.5 3PT% (2-for-19)

Jacksonville State Performance Insights

The Gamecocks' -17 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 63.1 points per game (235th in college basketball) while allowing 65.3 per outing (206th in college basketball).

