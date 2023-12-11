If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Etowah County, Alabama today, we've got what you need below.

Etowah County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Jacksonville Christian Academy at Coosa Christian School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 11

6:30 PM CT on December 11 Location: Gadsden, AL

Gadsden, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Gadsden City High School at Huffman High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 11

7:30 PM CT on December 11 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Westbrook Christian School at Etowah High School