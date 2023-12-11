Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Etowah County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Etowah County, Alabama today, we've got what you need below.
Etowah County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jacksonville Christian Academy at Coosa Christian School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Gadsden, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gadsden City High School at Huffman High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westbrook Christian School at Etowah High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Attalla, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
