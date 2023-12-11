Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Elmore County, Alabama today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be found below.

Elmore County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hope Christian School at Marbury High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 11

7:00 PM CT on December 11 Location: Deatsville, AL

Deatsville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Holtville High School at Thorsby High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 11

7:00 PM CT on December 11 Location: Thorsby, AL

Thorsby, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Elmore County High School at Trinity Presbyterian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 11

7:00 PM CT on December 11 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Dale Academy at Edgewood Academy