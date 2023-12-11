Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cullman County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Cullman County, Alabama, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cullman County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cold Springs High School at Cordova High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Cordova, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cullman High School at Florence High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Florence, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairview High School at Priceville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Priceville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.