Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Covington County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Covington County, Alabama today? We've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Covington County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Florala High School at Straughn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Andalusia, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Red Level High School at Opp High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Red Level, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.