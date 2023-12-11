Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Butler County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Butler County, Alabama today? We've got you covered.
Butler County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fort Dale Academy at Edgewood Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Elmore, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Brockton High School at Georgiana School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Georgiana, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
